Report: Hunter Biden Business Partner Visited White House 8 More Times

Hunter Biden’s enterprise accomplice Eric Schwerin visited the White House eight extra occasions in 2016 to go to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s chief of workers Steve Ricchetti, in response to White House customer logs obtained by Fox News.

Ricchetti presently serves as President Biden’s White House counsel and was the president of the funding agency Schwerin and Hunter Biden managed, Rosemont Seneca Partners. Ricchetti additionally was Biden’s chief of workers from 2013 to 2017.

The eight further conferences on the White House are along with 19 visits the New York Post reported Saturday. In complete, Schwerin visited the White House 27 occasions between 2009 and 2016. Biden has reportedly met with Schwerin not less than one time within the West Wing.

The conferences are important as a result of Joe Biden has claimed no data of Hunter Biden’s household enterprise scheme. The contact between Joe Biden and Schwerin immediately contradicts Joe Biden’s repeated claims. The Post and Fox News’s reporting provides a twelfth time that Joe Biden has allegedly been involved within the household’s enterprise scheme.

Joe Biden: “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated… You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.” https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Schwerin’s visits to the White House as “visits from more than ten years ago.”

“I really don’t have more detail or information on them,” she added.

Despite Biden’s claims of no involvement, public opinion suggests in any other case. Fifty-eight % believe Joe Biden has performed a job in his household’s enterprise. Sixty % say Hunter Biden offered “influence and access” to Joe Biden. The ballot additionally discovered that 67 % imagine Joe Biden must be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” within the household’s enterprise.

