Report: Hyundai, Kia sedans getting the axe as electric cars take over

Hyundai will likely be discontinuing gross sales of its Sonata for the North American market earlier than the last decade ends, based on a number of studies in current weeks. First revealed by South Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo, then by commerce publication Automotive News, the corporate is extensively anticipated to nix the long-running sedan by 2028, the anticipated finish of its present era.

Those studies additionally counsel that Kia’s K5 and Stinger sedans may additionally be discontinued.

As Hyundai Motor Group makes the shift towards electrification, the main focus has largely been on the extra widespread SUV section. The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 2022 Kia EV6 each match into that slot, whereas the approaching Kia EV9 and Ioniq 7 promise to achieve bigger SUV consumers.

Also coming is the Ioniq 6, an all-electric sedan, although no particulars can be found but. Hyundai solely says it expects it to compete properly in its section and maintain its personal when in comparison with its SUV choices.

Reached by e-mail, a Hyundai spokesperson advised Newsweek that the Sonata is a vital a part of the corporate’s lineup and that it would not touch upon product hypothesis.

“Sedans continue to remain important for Hyundai. While their share of sales has declined, there are still millions of customers that buy sedans each year and we want to try and capture as many of those customers as possible. Elantra, Elantra Hybrid, Elantra N Line, Sonata, Sonata N Line and Sonata Hybrid represent the core of our sedan portfolio and provide consumers with a variety of great options.”

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata begins at $24,500. The hybrid variant begins at $27,350, whereas the sporty Sonata N Line has a beginning MSRP of $33,750.

At the tip of 2021, greater than 93,000 Sonatas had been bought, which was a 21 p.c enchancment over the earlier yr. But the Elantra, a step down in measurement, overshadowed it with about 124,000 fashions leaving dealership heaps.

Kia’s K5 ended final yr equally, promoting about 92,000 items. It bought about 13,000 of the Stinger sports activities sedan.

In its current Brand Watch quarterly report, Kelley Blue Book discovered that solely 37 p.c of buyers within the non-luxury section thought of a sedan for a brand new car buy.

Larger sedans have been slowly exiting the American marketplace for years as properly. The Chevrolet Impala and Ford Fusion each left in 2020. The Mazda6 was discontinued for the 2022 mannequin yr. Volkswagen and Toyota have mentioned that the Passat and Avalon sedans will likely be gone after this yr as properly.

Among the section, some nonetheless stay. The 2022 Honda Accord dominates together with the 2022 Toyota Camry; the 2022 Nissan Altima and 2022 Nissan Maxima are nonetheless on supply and the 2022 Chrysler 300 continues to kick on.