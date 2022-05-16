Report: Joe Biden Instructing Staff to Shift to Campaign Mode

President Joe Biden has suggested his White House aides to shift into marketing campaign mode for the midterm elections, in response to a report.

The president privately requested his aides to begin highlighting variations between his insurance policies and people of the Republican Party, in response to Axios, citing “people familiar with the conversations.”

Biden himself has ratcheted up the political rhetoric, accusing Republicans of getting a radical agenda that’s out of contact with the center class.

Biden has centered his political assaults on Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, portray him because the chief of the novel “Ultra MAGA” Republicans who’ve seized management of the social gathering.

“I think they’re the most extreme party and that’s what the Republican Party is now,” Biden stated at a fundraiser on Wednesday evening. “Not everybody Republican believes that. But the fact of the matter is, they run the show — the MAGA Republicans.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden described his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, because the “great MAGA king” throughout a speech to union leaders in Chicago and berated the “MAGA crowd” for making an attempt to neglect the coronavirus pandemic.

“I call it the ‘Ultra-MAGA’ plan — Make America Great Again plan,” he stated. “It’s in writing.”

The president continued to speak about his “plan” to decrease inflation by spending extra federal cash on social applications.

“This is about fairness, it’s about dignity, it’s about fiscal responsibility,” he stated Wednesday.