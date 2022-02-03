Report: Novak Djokovic is getting vaccinated after deportation

After the debacle that was his tried Australian Open marketing campaign, Novak Djokovic has reportedly modified his tune on vaccinations.

Reports have emerged claiming Novak Djokovic’s biographer believes the tennis star goes to get vaccinated.

Author Daniel Muksch — who has written A Lifetime of War, a e-book chronicling the journey of the 20-time grand slam champion that comes out later this 12 months — steered watching Rafael Nadal win a historic 21st major is what could persuade Djokovic to get the jab.

“From what I have heard from those around him, I think he is getting vaccinated,” Muksch reportedly stated on Austrian TV station Servus TV.

“Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to that. Rafael Nadal’s 21 is driving him, no question.”

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in early January however was deported ahead of the Australian Open after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s choice to cancel his visa.

Djokovic is unvaccinated however he and Tennis Australia believed the Serbian was eligible for a medical exemption to enter the nation and compete, as a result of he had been contaminated with Covid-19 in December.

However, there was loads of confusion about whether or not contracting the virus throughout the previous six months was legitimate grounds to keep away from vaccination and obtain an exemption.

A livid backlash erupted when information of Djokovic’s exemption was made public through an Instagram put up and he was detained at Tullamarine Airport upon arrival, then subsequently frolicked in resort detention as his authorized challenges to remain in Australia fell via.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s Covid assessments submitted to Australian officers final month have been reputable, Serbian authorities stated on Thursday, after a string of media reports questioned the authenticity of the documents.

Serbia’s prosecutor’s workplace stated there was no proof suggesting the assessments had been manipulated, based on an inquiry by the nation’s well being ministry.

“It was established that Novak Djokovic was tested multiple times and the … test results from December 16 and December 22 were valid,” learn the assertion from the workplace.

The assertion got here simply days after the BBC printed a report casting “doubt” over the assessments, suggesting the serial quantity on the paperwork have been out of sequence with others from roughly the identical interval.

Serbian officers haven’t responded on to the allegations levied by the BBC and different information retailers who’ve raised comparable questions.

Djokovic’s deportation meant he was unable to problem for a tenth Australian Open crown and push forward of Nadal and Roger Federer on the checklist of all-time males’s main winners. The Big Three have been degree on 20 grand slams every firstly of the 12 months earlier than Nadal took the outright lead when he beat Daniil Medvedev in an exciting five-set ultimate.

But the Spaniard — who’s eyeing one other trophy at his favoured French Open in May — doesn’t consider 21 grand slams shall be sufficient to maintain the file ceaselessly.

“I have no idea what number of grand slams I will have,” Nadal stated at a press convention at his academy in Mallorca.

“Not long ago I would have signed for just being able to play tennis again.

“I want to be the one with the most majors out of the three of us, I would love that, but I’m not obsessed, absolutely not.

“Whatever comes is welcome and I don’t think 21 is enough to be honest. But you never know what will happen in the future.”

Djokovic has made no secret of his desire to win the most majors of any male tennis participant in historical past and shall be determined to overhaul Nadal. However, uncertainty remains over his eligibility for future majors in Paris, London and New York if he chooses to not get vaccinated.

Despite lacking the Australian Open, Djokovic remained world primary within the rankings launched earlier this week and prolonged his record-breaking run within the prime spot to 358 weeks.

Since coming back from Down Under final month, Djokovic has saved a comparatively low profile, making only a handful of public appearances.

On Friday, Djokovic is scheduled to satisfy Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade the place he’s anticipated to make a quick public handle.

With AFP