Report: NYC Principal Accused of Fraud Will Get $1.8 Million Desk Job

A principal in Queens, New York, who allegedly used fraud to assist his faculty’s commencement numbers will reportedly stay on the payroll and obtain a $1.8 million place.

The New York Post reported on Saturday:

Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir, who was eliminated as principal of Maspeth High School final July, gained’t return to any metropolis faculty as a principal, in accordance with a settlement of misconduct fees. But he can keep on the Department of Education [DOE] payroll for one more seven years. Under Abdul-Mutakabbir, Maspeth HS created pretend lessons, awarded credit to failing college students, and glued grades to push children out the door, the Special Commissioner of Investigation for metropolis faculties discovered, confirming exposès by The Post.

According to Maspeth High School’s web site, its mission was to coach college students to become “critical thinkers and life-long learners with strong character.”

DOE officers settled the costs in January and fined the person $12,000; nonetheless, he’ll reportedly work in an workplace till his retirement in November 2029:

He can have his $187,043 annual wage, obtain union-negotiated pay raises, paid holidays, holidays, and well being and retirement advantages, costing practically $78,558 a 12 months, the Post report mentioned, including the full got here to over $1.8 million.

In 2019, Breitbart News reported, lecturers at Maspeth High School mentioned there was an unwritten “no-fail policy,” barring them from failing college students, which resulted in the highschool having a 98 % commencement fee. It was additionally given a National Blue Ribbon in 2018.

“A Blue Ribbon is the highest honor that the federal government grants to schools,” Breitbart News additionally famous.

The U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program webpage said every year the company sought and celebrated “schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.”

Meanwhile, a Queens trainer instructed the Post, “The idea that Abdul-Mutakabbir has guaranteed raises and benefits until 2029 all while doing little to nothing compared to his colleagues is unacceptable. ‘Cheat, bend the rules and be rewarded’ should be the DOE motto.”