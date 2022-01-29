Report: Odell Beckham Jr. warned friend, linebacker Von Miller against coming to Browns

While with the Cleveland Browns, large receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently instructed good friend after which Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller to not come to his former staff.

While they each rehabilitated accidents in Colorado Springs – Miller a patella tendon, Beckham an ACL – Miller instructed Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop that he and Beckham daydreamed about enjoying collectively.

Miller was then with the Denver Broncos, who traded him to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1. Beckham, unable to mesh with beginning quarterback Baker Mayfield, ultimately pressured a divorce from the Browns, was launched and ultimately signed with the Rams.

“Don’t come to Cleveland,” Beckham apparently instructed Miller.

With Miller and Beckham now each in Los Angeles, that dream of enjoying collectively has come by means of and now they’ve a sensible probability of enjoying within the Super Bowl if they will beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In two prior video games this yr, the Rams have been unsuccessful, being swept, together with a loss in Week 18.

Since signing with the Rams, Beckham has caught 25 passes on 43 targets for 287 yards and 5 touchdowns. Miller has added some punch an already potent Rams protection with 5 sacks.

Los Angeles Rams outdoors linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates with defensive finish Aaron Donald (99) after Miller sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and brought on a fumble through the second half of an NFL divisional spherical playoff soccer sport Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

This article initially appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Report: Former Browns WR OBJ warned Von Miller away from team