Report on parties at UK PM Johnson’s residence to come soon, minister says
The findings of a British authorities report on a events at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence throughout COVID lockdowns will come quickly, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke stated at this time (31 January), writes Guy Faulconbridge.
Clarke stated he didn’t consider that Johnson had lied about events and stated the prime minister was a great man and a great chief.
