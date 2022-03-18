Report: Patriots Close To Re-Signing Ja’Whaun Bentley

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been pretty quiet in free company to date, as an alternative focusing extra on re-signing their very own free brokers. That development seems to be persevering with at a quite vital place.

According to Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots are near a deal that can hold linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in New England.

The Patriots are closing in on an settlement to carry again LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, sources inform me and @FieldYates. Bentley led the staff with 108 tackles final season. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 18, 2022

The 25-year-old Bentley was a fifth-round decide of the Patriots in 2018. He began 16 video games final season, recording a team-high 109 tackles (68 solo) with a sack, two go defenses, three pressured fumbles, 5 tackles for a loss and 5 QB hits. That got here a yr after he recorded 91 whole tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 video games in 2020.

When Bentley does re-sign with the Patriots, he’ll be part of Devin McCourty, Brian Hoyer, James White, Matthew Slater, Nick Folk and James Ferentz as free brokers who received’t be departing Foxboro this offseason.

Fellow linebacker Dont’a Hightower stays a free agent.