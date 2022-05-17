Report: Pregnancy Center Vandalized with Pro-Abortion Messages

A being pregnant middle in Baltimore was allegedly vandalized with threatening messages over the weekend as pro-abortion supporters took to the streets in protest of the pending Supreme Court resolution on Roe v. Wade.

The Alpha Pregnancy Center in Reisterstown claims messages have been spray-painted on its partitions Saturday, threatening the security of those that work there. “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” one message learn. “Not a clinic,” learn one other message. “You’re anti-choice and not pro-life,” learn one other.

On its web site, Alpha Pregnancy Center said it does “not offer or refer for pregnancy terminations or birth control. Information is provided as an educational service and should not be relied on as a substitute for professional and/or medical advice.”

The messages have been signed “Jane’s Revenge,” the identical group that allegedly vandalized and set hearth to a clinic belonging to Wisconsin Family Action.

According to WBALTV, proof shows that “whoever was responsible spray-painted over surveillance cameras, which could hinder the police investigation.”

Supporters and donors of the middle referred to as the actions hateful.

“Everything’s just hateful out there — hate, hate, hate,” stated donor Bruce Carter.

“I’m coming here, it’s my first time, just first time right now as my wife is pregnant,” stated one nameless supporter.

Frederick, Maryland: Around May 14, the BirthRight being pregnant useful resource nonprofit was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti. Far-left teams are attacking being pregnant useful resource facilities throughout the US for offering assist to pregnant girls to present delivery. pic.twitter.com/mWjPtWj1Bp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 15, 2022

The assault on the being pregnant middle comes as pro-abortion activists have been protesting the leaked Supreme Court resolution signaling that Roe v. Wade could possibly be overturned. In Portland this month, the left-wing radical group Antifa reportedly attacked a disaster being pregnant middle, breaking a number of home windows and writing vulgar messages.