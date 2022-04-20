“Report Within 72 Hours”: Congress On Prashant Kishor’s Proposal

A report on Prashant Kishor’s proposal is anticipated inside 72 hours, the Congress mentioned.

New Delhi:

Election strategist Prashant Kishor had one other spherical of what was successfully a job interview on the Delhi residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as we speak. Apart from the crew that was to judge his proposal, there have been two extra leaders as we speak — Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Ministers of the 2 final Congress-ruled states. A report on the matter is anticipated inside 72 hours, the Congress mentioned.

Today’s assembly — the fourth with Mr Kishor in latest days — was additionally attended by senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, and Mrs Gandhi.

After the assembly, celebration spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala mentioned the celebration is “evaluating” Prashant Kishore’s proposals. “Various others’ inputs are also being deliberated upon and a final report to be submitted within the next 72 hours to the Congress President,” he added.

While Mr Kishor — or PK — is understood to be an election winner, his targets for the Congress embody nothing lower than the rejuvenation of the 137-year-old celebration that’s virtually dealing with a wipeout.

The Congress, thus, needs to take a collective determination, though the ultimate name will probably be taken by Sonia Gandhi.

Initially, most Congress leaders had performed down the proposals of Mr Kishor, saying it was solely a one-time proposal for Gujarat. Only later, Mr Kishor’s organisation IPAC mentioned it includes the rejuvenation of the Congress and a technique for the 2024 basic elections. There can be the query of Mr Kishor’s entry to the celebration — talks for which fell by means of final 12 months.

The wariness of the Congress stems from the large bang method of Mr Kishor, which Gandhis really feel would possibly antagonize some leaders particularly belonging to the Old Guard.

His entry had antagonized a bit of Trinamool Congress, together with Suvendu Adhikaru, the then shut aide of Mamata Banerjee, who then went on to affix the BJP, carrying with him a bit of celebration leaders.

In the Congress, the committee members instructed NDTV that Mr Kishor’s power is information evaluation and utilizing it to the benefit of the celebration will probably be very helpful. Still there’s a chunk of dissenters who will not be too eager on having the election strategist on board.

Mr Kishor’s entry can be seen as an additional encumbrance for the Gandhis, who’re already dealing with dissent from a bit of the celebration management.

“We have used others too and we have to see what needs to be done,” mentioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, recognized to be a Gandhi household loyalist.