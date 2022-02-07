Reports: Ahmedabad IPL team to be called Ahmedabad Titans

The IPL 2022 mega public sale is across the nook. This 12 months’s Indian Premier League can be a 10-team affair with the introduction of two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad. While Lucknow have already given the title to their new crew as Lucknow Super Giants with the Indian limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul because the skipper, Ahmedabad have additionally provide you with a brand new crew title simply days earlier than the two-day bidding occasion in Bengaluru.

Having appointed star India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain, the Ahmedabad-based franchise has provide you with a novel title for the aspect for the fifteenth version of the marquee event. They have determined to call the brand new franchise as Ahmedabad Titans. Although any official announcement is but to come back, this developement is everywhere in the web.

Hardik Pandya will lead Ahmedabad Titans in IPL 2022

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is ready to be a grand affair as for the very first time since 2011, 10 groups are set to ply their commerce within the competitors. As far because the Ahmedabad Titans are involved, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the crew whereas Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill are the 2 gamers picked by the franchise forward of the bidding occasion.

All groups have been allotted an enormous purse of INR 90 crore. With Ahmedabad retaining three capped gamers, they’ve been left with a handbag of INR 52 crore. Hence, they’ll have the onus to construct a formidable crew within the public sale. Meanwhile, the bidding occasion will happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

As many as 590 gamers – 370 Indians and 220 abroad – are set to go below the hammer and all 10 franchises can be busy brainstorming. With a mega public sale being in schedule, the eight current groups have been allowed to retain a most of simply 4 gamers. While some tried retaining their core, others saved cash for a revamp within the public sale occasion. Meanwhile, the 2 new groups picked three gamers apiece from the checklist of non-retained gamers.

This means all 10 groups will step into the public sale with a unique purse quantity and it will be fascinating to see how the finalize squads would appear to be. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has deliberate to kick-start IPL 2022 within the final week of March.