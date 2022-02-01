Reports: At least two franchises wanted Chris Gayle’s name to be included in IPL mega auction list

So, the ultimate listing of gamers for the vastly awaited 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions has arrived. A complete of 590 cricketers have been shortlisted and can go underneath the hammer on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 in Bangalore.

However, one identify that was absent from the listing is West Indian cricket legend Chris Gayle. It has been reported in keeping with Cricbuzz that 2 IPL franchises for whom Gayle had rendered his providers previously needed his identify to be included within the closing public sale listing.

But then, Gayle determined that he is not going to participate in IPL 2022. Apart from Gayle, marquee cricketers Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc had been contacted for a recall, however they too is not going to participate within the IPL this yr.

370 Indian cricketers have been shortlisted for the IPL mega auctions this yr

370 Indian cricketers will go underneath the hammer within the IPL mega auctions this yr. The 2022 version of the IPL shall be a 10-team affair, with 2 new franchises in Lucknow and Ahmedabad added to the fray.

The 2 new IPL groups have already picked their 3 draft picks forward of the auctions. While the Lucknow franchise has picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi, the Ahmedabad franchise has opted for Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill.

While KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow franchise, Pandya has been appointed because the skipper of the Ahmedabad franchise. KL Rahul shall be paid a wage of INR 17 Crores, whereas Hardik Pandya will draw a wage of INR 15 Crores.

Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that the 2022 version of the IPL will start within the final week of March, and it will likely be held in India. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aspect led by the legendary MS Dhoni received the 2021 version of the IPL. The ‘Men in Yellow’ beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) aspect within the summit conflict of the match to elevate their 4th title in IPL cricket.