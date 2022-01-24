Reports: CSA express interest in hosting IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 can be a 10-team affair with the introduction of two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. It has been reported that the fifteenth version of the marquee match can be fully held in India for a interval of two months i.e. from the final week of March to the tip of May.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not but zeroed in on a backup venue, as per reviews, it has been discovered that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has come ahead and expressed its curiosity in staging this 12 months’s Indian Premier League.

According to Cricbuzz, the discussions have been happening between the BCCI and CSA with specific emphasis on venues for which there can be no or naked minimal air journey, slicing down on the bills for the franchises. Apart from all these, conducting the match within the ‘Rainbow Nation’ can be less expensive than what it was whereas internet hosting the earlier one within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CSA suggest venues for staging subsequent IPL: Reports

As per CSA’s blueprint, the matches can be performed in 4 facilities in and round Johannesburg with group bubbles created. They embody Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion Park in Pretoria, Willowmoore Park in Benoni, and Senwes Cricket Stadium in Potchefstroom respectively. While all these are floodlit stadiums, they’re additionally inside driving distance from each other which implies that it’ll in the end cut back logistical bills. The report additional provides that the groups can be based mostly out of Johannesburg.

At the identical time, the report additionally states that since there are 10 groups and 74 video games as in comparison with the unique schedule of eight groups and 60 matches, CSA has additionally proposed that part of the league may be performed at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town in addition to Boland Park in Paarl.

If all the pieces is finalized mutually then this would be the second time that the IPL can be performed in South Africa. The cash-rich match was moved to the nation in 2009 because of the Lok Sabha elections. The match was gained by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-voltage conflict.