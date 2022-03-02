Reports: Five venues shortlisted for practice during IPL 2022, teams training likely to start from March 14

The IPL 2022 will probably be lighting up the stage in a couple of weeks’ time from now as 5 observe venues have been recognized and the groups are prone to begin their coaching from March 14 or 15. It has been reported that the MCA floor in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA floor in Thane, the Dr DY Patil University floor and a soccer pitch together with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park floor in Ghansoli are the venues which were recognized to date.

The league phases of the continuing Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season will get over by March sixth and the gamers who’ve been picked up for IPL are prone to report back to Mumbai metropolis by March 8. They must endure RT-PCR check 48 hours previous to their arrival in Mumbai and they’re going to additionally endure 3-5 days of quarantine earlier than getting into their respective bio bubbles. The ten-team match is scheduled to begin by March 26 with 70 league video games in Mumbai and Pune.

Also, in accordance with the studies in NDTV, greater than 10 lodges have been chosen in Mumbai and two have been picked in Pune. It must be famous that Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 video games every whereas Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 video games every.

The match will kick-off between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and the runners up Kolkata Knight Riders taking up one another on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Government hopes for easy conduct of IPL with BCCI

Ministers, Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, together with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap had been current on the assembly with BCCI members to debate the sleek conduct of the cash-rich match in Maharashtra. Flight journey which was a serious problem within the final IPL in India has now been evaded and all ten groups will keep in a separate lodge to get their bubble intact.