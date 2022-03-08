Reports: Gujarat Titans to welcome Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Jason Roy’s replacement for IPL 2022

Explosive England opener Jason Roy had left everybody shell-shocked when he determined to withdraw from the IPL 2022 with fast impact final week citing bio-bubble fatigue. He then made it clear the very subsequent day that he needed to spend some high quality time together with his household forward of the grueling cricketing schedule down the road.

Roy was signed by the brand new entrants Gujarat Titans on the two-day occasion in Bengaluru for INR two crore. The South Africa-born cricketer’s sudden resolution to again out from the upcoming marquee event left Gujarat in a repair they usually began on the lookout for substitute choices immediately. Lately, the brand new franchise has supposedly discovered a substitute for the dynamic opener although they’re but to announce it formally.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to affix Titans as Jason Roy’s substitute

On March 8, Gurabaz himself shared a narrative of being named as Jason Roy’s substitute on his official IG deal with however the information is but to get official from the franchise’s finish.

Gujarat Titans set to signal Rahmanullah Gurbaz because the substitute of Jason Roy. pic.twitter.com/ugG7xeKXeZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2022

Now, it stays to be seen whether or not the Gujarat-based franchise would additionally go on to substantiate the identical from their finish going ahead. Ever since his first-class debut in 2017 for Mis Ainak Knights, Gurbaz has performed varied franchise T20 leagues throughout the globe together with the groups like Khulna Titans, Barbados Tridents, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Jaffna Kings.

The 20-year-old has to this point amassed 531 runs in 18 T20I appearances for Afghanistan, averaging 29.5 together with two half-centuries together with his highest particular person rating being 79. The teenager had just lately represented Islamabad United in PSL 2022, ending with 139 runs from six video games at a median of 27.80 and a strike price of 180.51 together with his greatest rating being 46.

The Gujarat Titans will probably be led by star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been an integral a part of the competitors’s most profitable group Mumbai Indians to this point. The Titans will kickstart their marketing campaign towards different new entrants Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.