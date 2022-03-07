Reports: Hardik Pandya called to attend pre-IPL 2022 camp at National Cricket Academy

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been requested to participate in a camp that can happen on the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pandya final performed a world match for the Indian cricket group in November 2021.

Pandya will almost definitely be part of this camp after 2 days. Hardik Pandya was additionally appointed because the skipper of the Gujarat Titans franchise for the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as effectively.

This camp is principally organized for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which might be held in Australia this 12 months. Only gamers who characteristic within the Indian limited-overs setup have been requested to report.

Hardik Pandya has performed 63 ODIs and 54 T20I matches for India

Hardik Pandya has represented the Indian cricket group in 11 Tests, 63 ODIs, and 54 T20I matches. While the 28-year-old has scored 532 runs in Test match cricket, the right-hander has amassed 1286 runs and 553 runs respectively, in ODIs in addition to T20I cricket. While he averages 32.97 in ODI cricket, the right-handed batter averages 20.48 in T20Is.

With the ball, the fitting arm pacer has scalped 17 wickets within the whites. Pandya has taken 57 wickets in ODI cricket and has scalped 42 wickets within the T20I format of the sport. Pandya has additionally taken half within the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has performed 92 matches within the Indian T20 League as effectively.

Pandya has scored 1476 runs within the IPL and has scored his runs at a fearsome strike fee of 153.91. The right-hander averages 27.33 within the match and has additionally plundered 4 half-centuries as effectively. The proper arm seamer has additionally prized out 42 willow wielders within the IPL as effectively and has taken his wickets at a median of 31.26 and an excellent strike fee of 20.69. He has been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly because the 12 months 2015.