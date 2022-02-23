Reports: IPL 2022 to have 70 league games spread across Maharashtra

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League, IPL, is in all probability will probably be performed in Maharashtra throughout 4 venues. The Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and MCA Stadium in Pune could possibly be the 4 most popular decisions for the league video games to be unfold throughout, with 55 league video games to be performed in Mumbai and 15 in Pune.

According to the experiences, whereas all groups are to play 4 video games every on the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium, the Brabourne and MCA stadium will host three video games apiece per workforce.

As per a Cricbuzz report, two completely different dates are being thought-about as the beginning date for the 2022 IPL season. While the official broadcaster is eager on the match ranging from March twenty sixth, the opposite date that’s being thought-about is March twenty seventh. The match is prone to conclude on May twenty ninth.

Once the ultimate graduation date is set upon, it shall dictate what number of doubleheader video games are performed. The venues for the playoffs part are but to be finalized with it anticipated to be performed when the IPL governing council meets on February twenty fourth.

BCCI eager to keep away from 2021 IPL Scenario

The risk of IPL not being unfold pan India comes within the wake of the continuing pandemic. Notably, the second part of the 2021 IPL was not held in India because it needed to be moved out to the UAE owing to the rise in COVID instances. However, the BCCI is eager on conducting the match in its entirety in India this yr and wouldn’t wish to take any possibilities that would hinder their plans.

This yr, the IPL can even see a brand new starting as a ten-team match as a substitute of eight groups competing since its inception. Two new groups in Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans are all set to make their debut. The mega auction was not too long ago performed in Bengaluru, the place all of the ten groups have been capable of construct their squads.