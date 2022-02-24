Reports: IPL franchises express concern over Mumbai Indians playing matches at home

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to begin from final week of March in India. Since 2019, this may the primary time {that a} full version of IPL will likely be performed within the nation.

Due to Covid-19 risk, the board has reportedly determined to conduct majority of the league stage matches in Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and remaining in Pune. As a end result, different franchises have raised their voice with BCCI over Mumbai Indians taking part in their matches at house.

In final season of the event, there was no house benefit for any crew because the franchises performed group stage matches at impartial venues earlier than the event was halted because of Covid-19 outbreak in a number of camps. However, the state of affairs is little completely different as in comparison with final 12 months’s event.

According to Cricbuzz, these three venues will host a complete of 55 matches whereas Pune is about to host 15 matches in 2022 IPL. All ten franchises will likely be taking part in three video games every in Brabourne Stadium and Pune whereas Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil stadium will host a crew 4 occasions every. As a end result, Mumbai Indians would be the solely franchise on this season to play a complete of 4 house matches giving them a slight benefit.

IPL franchises raised their concern with BCCI

Reportedly, the franchises should not have any subject with Mumbai Indians taking part in their contest at every other floor aside from Wankhede Stadium. However, the BCCI is but to announce remaining fixtures for the event and it is going to be attention-grabbing to see that if five-time champions are allotted house matches or not.

“None of the other teams are getting home matches. It will be unfair if MI play a lot of their matches at Wankhede, which has been their den for years. The franchises have raised this concern. The franchises don’t have an issue with Mumbai Indians play bulk of their matches at DY Patil stadium and in Pune. Even the Brabourne stadium is fine. Hopefully, the BCCI will look into the matter,” a franchise supply was quoted as saying by TOI.