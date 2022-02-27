Reports: Maharashtra government to provide dedicated traffic lanes for IPL 2022; CSK, KKR to play season opener

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League is about to begin on March 26 with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings taking up the 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium, because the league marks a detour from the norm of defending champions that includes within the event opener at their dwelling floor.

If that custom, operating since 2009, had been to proceed, the 2021 winners Chennai Super Kings would have performed on the Chepauk. However, within the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 IPL has been restricted to solely 4 venues throughout two cities, with three stadia in Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium – set to host 55 league video games and the opposite 15 scheduled on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune.

As per an Indian Express report, the Maharashtra Government has additionally assured the BCCI to supply a separate visitors lane for the event in a bid to make sure hassle-free and fast motion of the taking part groups from grounds and coaching venues to motels and vice-versa. The Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) floor on the BKC Complex and Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, it’s learnt, have been zeroed in because the coaching venues for the groups.

Maharashtra authorities goes to completely assist BCCI: Milind Narvekar

Milind Narvekar, chairman of MCA’s governing council, confirmed that the Maharashtra authorities has prolonged full assist to the BCCI after a gathering performed on Saturday (February 26) the place, aside from the Narvekar and board members, Maharashtra’s tourism and atmosphere minister, Aaditya Thackeray was additionally current.

“Maharashtra government is going to fully support BCCI to organise a successful IPL. The decision regarding allowing crowds will be decided by Chief Minister Hon’ble Uddhav Thackeray,” Narvekar informed the Indian Express.

It is learnt Thackeray spoke to Hemang Amin, BCCI’s interim CEO, and Ajinkya Naik, MCA Apex Council member “to understand the requirements” because the Maharashtra authorities is prone to permit crowds as much as 25 per cent capability of the stadium. “With ten teams taking part this season, the BCCI has decided to house two teams in one five-star hotel,” the report added. The Maharashtra authorities can even assist the BCCI conduct common rounds of RT-PCR testing and keep the bio-secure bubble.