Reports: Mayank Agarwal pips Shikhar Dhawan, likely to become Punjab Kings captain





As per the most recent developments, Mayank Agarwal is ready to change into Punjab Kings captain for the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the 2 gamers to be retained by PBKS forward of the mega public sale, Mayank led the facet in former skipper KL Rahul’s absence within the final season. The opener has additionally carried out properly with the bat in Punjab colors.

Owing to the identical, PBKS retained him for a whooping INR 12 crore forward of the bidding occasion. However, because the franchise didn’t announce him the captain straightaway, speculations rife that the crew will goal a special captaincy possibility on the mega public sale. As PBKS splashed INR 8.25 crore to get Shikhar Dhawan on board, many reckoned the southpaw is ready to get the reins of the crew.

However, the most recent report narrate a special story. “In all likelihood, Mayank will captain the side. The announcement is expected later this week. Dhawan is a welcome addition to the side and was always on the radar at the auction. He is a champion player but it seems Punjab were keen on Mayank as captain ever since K L Rahul left the team,” an IPL supply was quoted as saying by Times Now.

It should be famous that Dhawan has led Sunrisers Hyderabad previously. He even captained a second-stringed Indian crew within the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka final 12 months. However, as Mayank has been with the crew since 2018, he’s reportedly being thought-about forward of Dhawan for the management position.

Meanwhile, PBKS head coach Anil Kumble had revealed that the franchise wished KL Rahul to proceed because the skipper. However, the wicketkeeper-batter, who’ll lead Lucknow Super Giants within the upcoming season, determined to half methods. Hence, they made only a couple retentions. Besides Mayank, the crew retained uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh for INR 4 crore. Hence, they stepped into the mega public sale with a handbag of INR 72 crore and walked away with a robust crew.

Punjab Kings squad: Mayank Agarwal, Prerak Mankad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandeep Sharma, Nathan Elis, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar









