Reports of threat to IPL in Mumbai are baseless, says Maharashtra home minister | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: There is not any risk to Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Mumbai, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil acknowledged within the Assembly on Thursday whereas refuting studies in a piece of media.
The T20 cricket extravaganza is ready to start out from March 26.
Earlier within the day, the Mumbai police too had clarified that that they had acquired no intelligence inputs about any terror risk in the course of the event. “There was information in a piece of the media a few risk to IPL in Mumbai or somebody conducting a recce….There is not any risk to the IPL in Mumbai. Nobody performed recce, there is no such thing as a risk from anybody. And the police division too has made this clear,” Walse-Patil said in the Assembly.
Some unverified viral messages on social media had said that ‘terrorists’ had conducted recce at Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and along the bus route between these two locations.
Mumbai Police was geared up to ensure full security for the IPL, a police release said earlier in the day. There have been no intelligence inputs about any terror threat and adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city (Wankhede and Brabourne) where matches will be played as well as at the hotels where players and support staff will be staying, police said.
The matches will take place between March 26 to May 22. There are at least three days when matches will be held at Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums at the same time, and there will be adequate police deployment to avoid any untoward incident, said a police official. Prior to the games, police officials have been asked to visit the stadiums as well as the hotels where players are staying, and buses ferrying players would be provided police escort, he added.
