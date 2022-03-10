Reports: RCB yet to officially accept Virat Kohli’s resignation as captain

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have reportedly not accepted Virat Kohli’s resignation as captain as but. Kohli, 33, had introduced his choice to step down because the skipper of the franchise throughout the second leg of 2021 season, having led the staff since 2013 and having been part of the franchise ever for the reason that league’s inception in 2008.

While the spot after Kohli’s relinquishing has been left vacant, the RCB administration, it appears, has not but formally accepted his resignation. That, nevertheless, doesn’t imply Kohli will probably be seen because the captain once more. The RCB are set to call their captain on March 12. Meanwhile, Kohli was one of many three gamers alongside Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Mohammed Siraj who have been retained by the franchise forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale that concluded final month.

Kohli’s retention was a given within the mild of his long-term affiliation with the franchise, as he has unquestionably been the face of the franchise over all of the years within the IPL regardless of not with the ability to take the staff to a title. Meanwhile, Kohli had, in no unsure phrases, clarified his intentions to proceed with the staff regardless of giving up the management accountability, stating that “I can’t think of being in any other team than RCB.”

“I’ve spoken to the squad this evening before the second leg of the tournament starts, to inform everyone that this is going to be my last leg in the IPL as captain of RCB,” Kohli had mentioned in a video posted by the franchise. “I spoke to the administration this night, one thing that was on my thoughts for some time, as I not too long ago introduced stepping down from T20 captaincy as nicely to handle my workload, which has been immense during the last so a few years.

“I’ve made it clear to the management that I can’t think of being in any other team than RCB and that has been my commitment from day one,” Kohli mentioned. “I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL. But it’s been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness, and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally,” he mentioned.

It is extensively speculated that South Africa batter Faf du Plessis is prone to take over the captaincy job after being roped in by the franchise for INR 7 crore on the mega public sale. RCB, who’re positioned in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, begin their 2022 marketing campaign in opposition to Punjab on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.