Reports: Spain sacks intel chief over Pegasus scandal

The Spanish authorities has dismissed the top of its National Intelligence Center over failures to guard authorities officers from being spied on with Pegasus software program, native media reported Tuesday.

Paz Esteban led the intelligence company since 2020 and was the primary girl accountable for the service.

The Spanish authorities final week said that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was hacked with Pegasus software, an Israeli-made digital hacking device for snooping on cellphone communication. Sánchez in addition to Defense Minister Margarita Robles fell sufferer to the malicious software program in 2021, in what Madrid referred to as an “illegal and external” intrusion of presidency communication.

The disclosure that Sánchez was hacked got here simply weeks after researchers revealed that top Catalan politicians and activists were targeted with spyware too, in what the area’s leaders claimed was an espionage marketing campaign carried out by Madrid’s intelligence companies.

Robles is anticipated to announce the dismissal of Esteban afterward Tuesday, El País wrote.