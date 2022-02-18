Reports: SRH assistant coach Simon Katich resigns ahead of IPL 2022

The assistant coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise, Simon Katich has resigned from his put up forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL. Even although there isn’t any clear motive that has emerged as to why Katich has left his put up, a News Corp supply states that Katich was sad with the methods adopted by the ‘Orange Army’ within the 2022 IPL mega public sale.

Katich had additionally reportedly disagreed with a number of the picks made by the workforce and additionally it is speculated that Katich may have resigned as a result of the SRH franchise refused to resign David Warner.

Another former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody is the pinnacle coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the intervening time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skilled a disastrous outing in IPL 2021

In the 2021 version of the IPL, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facet skilled a torrid run. The ‘Orange Army’ completed on the final spot within the factors desk and received simply 3 out of the 14 matches that they performed in the complete event.

Also, the best way they handled David Warner throughout the competitors additionally grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs as properly. Warner was stripped of captaincy halfway by way of the event and was additionally dropped from the SRH taking part in XI as properly.

In the 2022 IPL mega public sale, the SRH outfit splashed a sum of INR 10.75 Crore to acquire the providers of Nicholas Pooran. They additionally spent INR 8.75 Crore to purchase off-spinner Washington Sundar. Apart from that, the ‘Orange Army’ additionally purchased the likes of Romario Shepherd, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips.

Ahead of the IPL mega public sale, the SRH franchise had retained three gamers. And, the three gamers are Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik. While Williamson will draw a whopping wage of INR 14 Crore, Samad and Malik will each be paid INR 4 Crore as each of them are uncapped cricketers.