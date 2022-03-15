Reports: Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri set to be part of the commentary team for IPL 2022

Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri are set to be a part of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as commentators. This would be the first time Raina won’t characteristic within the cash-rich league as he went unsold within the mega public sale that befell earlier this 12 months in February. He has additionally not been named as a substitute by any of the groups regardless of a few gamers pulling out or getting dominated out as a consequence of totally different causes.

As for Ravi Shastri, he didn’t proceed as group India’s head coach after the T20 World Cup final 12 months. He was reportedly approached by one of many two new groups for a training stint forward of the IPL however evidently the issues didn’t materialise as anticipated.

Shastri, nonetheless, will return as commentator for the primary time since he was appointed group India’s head coach again in 2017. Both Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri will likely be a part of Hindi commentary group for the cash-rich league. Interestingly, this will likely be a brand new function for the latter having commentated on the sport largely in English throughout his post-cricketing profession.

“You all know that Raina won’t be a part of the IPL this time but we somehow wanted to link him with the tournament. He has a massive fan following and there is a reason why he is known as Mr IPL. As for Shastri, he was part of Star Sports English commentary team. But he didn’t commentate after the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 as he became India’s head coach,” an IPL supply mentioned whereas chatting with Jagran.

Ravi Shastri taking coaching for Hindi commentary

Meanwhile, it has additionally been reported that Ravi Shastri is taking Hindi classes on Zoom from an knowledgeable and he has additionally been doing a little commentary rehearsals forward of the season. Certainly, his return to commentary, albeit in numerous language, will likely be refreshing for the followers throughout IPL 2022.