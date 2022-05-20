REPowerEU: A plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition

The European Commission has introduced the REPowerEU Plan, its response to the hardships and international power market disruption attributable to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is a double urgency to remodel Europe’s power system: ending the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, that are used as an financial and political weapon and value European taxpayers practically €100 billion per yr, and tackling the local weather disaster. By appearing as a Union, Europe can part out its dependency on Russian fossil fuels sooner. 85% of Europeans imagine that the EU ought to cut back its dependency on Russian gasoline and oil as quickly as doable to assist Ukraine. The measures within the REPowerEU Plan can reply to this ambition, by power financial savings, diversification of power provides, and accelerated roll-out of renewable power to exchange fossil fuels in properties, business and energy era.

The inexperienced transformation will strengthen financial development, safety, and local weather motion for Europe and our companions. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is on the coronary heart of the REPowerEU Plan, supporting coordinated planning and financing of cross-border and nationwide infrastructure in addition to power initiatives and reforms. The Commission proposes to make focused amendments to the RRF Regulation to combine devoted REPowerEU chapters in member states’ current restoration and resilience plans (RRPs), along with the massive variety of related reforms and investments that are already within the RRPs. The country-specific suggestions within the 2022 European Semester cycle will feed into this course of.

Saving power

Energy financial savings are the quickest and most cost-effective method to deal with the present power disaster, and cut back payments. The Commission proposes to reinforce long-term power effectivity measures, together with an improve from 9% to 13% of the binding Energy Efficiency Target below the ‘Fit for 55′ package deal of European Green Deal laws. Saving power now will assist us to organize for the potential challenges of subsequent winter. Therefore the Commission additionally printed right this moment an ‘EU Save Energy Communication‘ detailing short-term behavioural modifications which might minimize gasoline and oil demand by 5% and inspiring Member States to begin particular communication campaigns concentrating on households and business. Member States are additionally inspired to make use of fiscal measures to encourage power financial savings, akin to decreased VAT charges on power environment friendly heating programs, constructing insulation and home equipment and merchandise. The Commission additionally units out contingency measures in case of extreme provide disruption, and can situation steering on prioritisation standards for patrons and facilitate a coordinated EU demand discount plan.

Diversifying provides and supporting our worldwide companions

The EU has been working with worldwide companions to diversify provides for a number of months, and has secured report ranges of LNG imports and better pipeline gasoline deliveries. The newly created EU Energy Platform, supported by regional activity forces, will allow voluntary frequent purchases of gasoline, LNG and hydrogen by pooling demand, optimising infrastructure use and coordinating outreach to suppliers. As a subsequent step, and replicating the ambition of the frequent vaccine buying programme, the Commission will contemplate the event of a ‘joint buying mechanism‘ which can negotiate and contract gasoline purchases on behalf of collaborating member states. The Commission may even contemplate legislative measures to require diversification of gasoline provide over time by member states. The Platform may even allow joint buying of renewable hydrogen.

The EU External Energy Strategy adopted right this moment will facilitate power diversification and constructing long-term partnerships with suppliers, together with cooperation on hydrogen or different inexperienced applied sciences. In line with the Global Gateway, the Strategy prioritises the EU’s dedication to the international inexperienced and simply power transition, rising power financial savings and effectivity to cut back the strain on costs, boosting the event of renewables and hydrogen, and stepping up power diplomacy. In the Mediterranean and North Sea, main hydrogen corridors might be developed. In the face of Russia’s aggression, the EU will assist Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership nations, in addition to our most susceptible companions. With Ukraine we’ll proceed to work collectively to make sure safety of provide and a functioning power sector, whereas paving the way in which for future electrical energy and renewable hydrogen commerce, in addition to rebuilding the power system below the REPowerUkraine initiative.

Advertisement

Accelerating the rollout of renewables

An enormous scaling-up and speeding-up of renewable power in energy era, business, buildings and transport will speed up our independence, reinforce the inexperienced transition, and cut back costs over time. The Commission proposes to improve the headline 2030 goal for renewables from 40% to 45% below the Fit for 55 package deal. Setting this total elevated ambition will create the framework for different initiatives, together with:

A devoted EU Solar Strategy to double photo voltaic photovoltaic capability by 2025 and set up 600GW by 2030.

by 2025 and set up 600GW by 2030. A Solar Rooftop Initiative with a phased-in authorized obligation to put in photo voltaic panels on new public and industrial buildings and new residential buildings.

with a phased-in on new public and industrial buildings and new residential buildings. Doubling of the speed of deployment of warmth pumps , and measures to combine geothermal and photo voltaic thermal power in modernised district and communal heating programs.

, and measures to combine geothermal and photo voltaic thermal power in modernised district and communal heating programs. A Commission Recommendation to deal with gradual and sophisticated allowing for main renewable initiatives , and a focused amendment to the Renewable Energy Directive to recognise renewable power as an overriding public curiosity. Dedicated ‘go-to’ areas for renewables needs to be put in place by Member States with shortened and simplified allowing processes in areas with decrease environmental dangers. To assist rapidly establish such ‘go-to’ areas, the Commission is making obtainable datasets on environmentally delicate areas as a part of its digital mapping tool for geographic information associated to power, business and infrastructure.

to , and a focused to recognise renewable power as an overriding public curiosity. needs to be put in place by Member States with in areas with decrease environmental dangers. To assist rapidly establish such ‘go-to’ areas, the Commission is making obtainable datasets on environmentally delicate areas as a part of its for geographic information associated to power, business and infrastructure. Setting a goal of 10 million tonnes of home renewable hydrogen manufacturing and 10 million tonnes of imports by 2030, to exchange pure gasoline, coal and oil in hard-to-decarbonise industries and transport sectors. To speed up the hydrogen market elevated sub-targets for particular sectors would must be agreed by the co-legislators. The Commission can also be publishing two Delegated Acts on the definition and manufacturing of renewable hydrogen to make sure that manufacturing results in web decarbonisation. To speed up hydrogen initiatives, extra funding of €200 million is put aside for analysis, and the Commission commits to finish the evaluation of the primary Important Projects of Common European Interest by the summer season.

manufacturing and 10 million tonnes of imports by 2030, to exchange pure gasoline, coal and oil in hard-to-decarbonise industries and transport sectors. To speed up the hydrogen market elevated sub-targets for particular sectors would must be agreed by the co-legislators. The Commission can also be publishing to make sure that manufacturing results in web decarbonisation. To speed up hydrogen initiatives, extra funding of €200 million is put aside for analysis, and the Commission commits to finish the evaluation of the primary Important Projects of Common European Interest by the summer season. A Biomethane Action Plan units out instruments together with a brand new biomethane industrial partnership and monetary incentives to extend manufacturing to 35bcm by 2030, together with by the Common Agricultural Policy.

Reducing fossil gasoline consumption in business and transport

Replacing coal, oil and pure gasoline in industrial processes will cut back greenhouse gasoline emissions and strengthen safety and competitiveness. Energy financial savings, effectivity, gasoline substitution, electrification, and an enhanced uptake of renewable hydrogen, biogas and biomethane by business might save as much as 35 bcm of pure gasoline by 2030 on prime of what’s foreseen below the Fit for 55 proposals.

The Commission will roll out carbon contracts for distinction to assist the uptake of inexperienced hydrogen by business and particular financing for REPowerEU below the Innovation Fund, utilizing emission buying and selling revenues to additional assist the swap away from Russian fossil gasoline dependencies. The Commission can also be giving steering on renewable power and energy buy agreements and can present a technical advisory facility with the European Investment Bank. To preserve and regain technological and industrial management in areas akin to photo voltaic and hydrogen, and to assist the workforce, the Commission proposes to ascertain an EU Solar Industry Alliance and a large-scale abilities partnership. The Commission may even intensify work on the provision of vital uncooked supplies and put together a legislative proposal.

To improve power financial savings and efficiencies within the transport sector and speed up the transition in direction of zero-emission automobiles, the Commission will current a Greening of Freight Package, aiming to considerably improve power effectivity within the sector, and contemplate a legislative initiative to extend the share of zero emission automobiles in public and company automobile fleets above a sure measurement. The EU Save Energy Communication additionally consists of many suggestions to cities, areas and nationwide authorities that may successfully contribute to the substitution of fossil fuels within the transport sector.

Smart Investment

Delivering the REPowerEU targets requires an extra funding of €210 billion between now and 2027. This is a down-payment on our independence and safety. Cutting Russian fossil gasoline imports can even save us virtually €100bn per yr. These investments have to be met by the personal and public sector, and on the nationwide, cross-border and EU stage.

To assist REPowerEU, €225bn is already obtainable in loans below the RRF. The Commission adopted laws and steering to Member States right this moment on find out how to modify and complement their RRPs within the context of REPowerEU. In addition, the Commission proposes to improve the RRF monetary envelope with €20bn in grants from the sale of EU Emission Trading System allowances at present held within the Market Stability Reserve, to be auctioned in a manner that doesn’t disrupt the market. As such, the ETS not solely reduces emissions and using fossil fuels, it additionally raises the required funds to realize power independence.

Under the present MFF, cohesion coverage will already assist decarbonisation and inexperienced transition initiatives with as much as €100 billion by investing in renewable power, hydrogen and infrastructure. An extra €26.9bn from cohesion funds might be made obtainable in voluntary transfersto the RRF. An extra €7.5bn from the Common Agricultural Policy can also be made obtainable by voluntary transfers to the RRF. The Commission will double the funding obtainable for the 2022 Large Scale Call of the Innovation Fund this autumn to round €3bn.

The Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) have helped to create a resilient and interconnected EU gasoline infrastructure. Limited extra gasoline infrastructure, estimated at round €10bn of funding, is required to enrich the prevailing Projects of Common Interest (PCI) List and absolutely compensate for the longer term lack of Russian gasoline imports. The substitution wants of the approaching decade might be met with out locking in fossil fuels, creating stranded property or hampering our local weather ambitions. Accelerating electrical energy PCIs may even be important to adapt the facility grid to our future wants. The Connecting Europe Facility will assist this, and the Commission is launching right this moment a new name for proposals with a price range of €800 million, with one other one to comply with in early 2023.

Background

On 8 March 2022, the Commission proposed the outline of a plan to make Europe impartial from Russian fossil fuels nicely earlier than 2030, in gentle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the European Council on 24-25 March, EU leaders agreed on this goal and requested the Commission to current the detailed REPowerEU Plan which has been adopted right this moment. The latest gas supply interruptions to Bulgaria and Poland exhibit the urgency to handle the dearth of reliability of Russian power provides.

The Commission has adopted 5 wide-ranging and unprecedented packages of sanctions in response to Russia’s acts of aggression in opposition to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and mounting atrocities in opposition to Ukrainian civilians and cities. Coal imports are already lined by the sanctions regime and the Commission has tabled proposals to part out oil by the tip of the yr, which at the moment are being mentioned by Member States.

The European Green Deal is the EU’s long-term development plan to make Europe local weather impartial by 2050. This goal is enshrined within the European Climate Law, in addition to the legally binding dedication to cut back web greenhouse gasoline emissions by not less than 55% by 2030, in comparison with 1990 ranges. The Commission introduced its ‘Fit for 55′ package of laws in July 2021 to implement these targets; these proposals would already decrease our gasoline consumption by 30% by 2030, with greater than a 3rd of such financial savings coming from assembly the EU power effectivity goal.

On 25 January 2021, the European Council invited the Commission and the High Representative to organize a brand new External Energy Strategy. The Strategy interlinks power safety with the worldwide clear power transition by way of exterior power coverage and diplomacy, responding to the power disaster created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the existential menace of local weather change. The EU will proceed to assist the power safety and inexperienced transition of Ukraine, Moldova and the accomplice nations in its instant neighbourhood. The Strategy acknowledges that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has a world influence on power markets, affecting specifically creating accomplice nations. The EU will proceed to offer assist for a safe, sustainable and inexpensive power worldwide.

More info

REPowerEU Communication

Annexes to REPowerEU Communication

Staff Working Document: Investment needs, hydrogen accelerator and bio-methane plan

EU Save Energy Communication

EU External Energy Engagement Strategy

EU Solar Strategy

Amendments to Renewable Energy, Energy Performance of Buildings and Energy Efficiency Directives

Recommendation on permitting procedures and Power Purchase Agreements

Regulation establishing the Recovery and Resilience Facility

Proposal for a Regulation on REPowerEU chapters in recovery and resilience plans

Guidance on recovery and resilience plans in the context of REPowerEU

Q&A Memo on REPowerEU

Factsheet on REPowerEU Actions

Factsheet on financing REPowerEU

Factsheet on the EU External Energy Strategy

Factsheet on energy savings

Factsheet on clean energy

Factsheet on clean industry

REPowerEU video

Share this text: