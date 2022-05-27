REPowerEU: Commission establishes the EU Energy Platform Task Force to secure alternative supplies

The Commission has arrange a brand new Task Force inside its Directorate-General for Energy, to offer help to the EU Energy Platform and implement the REPowerEU objective of provide diversification. It will assist ship on the target of decreasing our dependence on Russian fossil fuels, by enabling member states and neighbouring nations to have entry to various vitality provides at reasonably priced costs within the coming years. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson mentioned: “In our REPowerEU Plan we outlined how Europe can get rid of Russian fossil fuels. Now we are giving ourselves the tools to make it happen. It is time to diversify our energy supplies and make best use of our infrastructure. The Energy Platform Task Force will contribute to Europe’s energy security and independence. Through the collective political and economic weight of the EU’s 27 member states and 440 million citizens, we will work to ensure affordable and secure energy imports.” The Energy Platform Task Force will begin work subsequent week, on 1 June, and instantly deal with the brand new duties outlined within the REPowerEU Plan adopted on 18 May. A press release is offered on-line.

