REPowerEU strives to end dependence on Russian energy, tackle climate crisis

Responding to the hardships and international vitality market disruption brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission introduced on May 18 the REPowerEU Plan, striving to finish the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels and tackling the local weather disaster.

The EU has repeatedly stated that the bloc’s dependency on Russian vitality provides permits Moscow to make use of them as an financial and political weapon and value European taxpayers almost €100 billion per 12 months.

REPowerEU plans to rework Europe’s vitality system. By appearing as a Union, Europe can part out its dependency on Russian fossil fuels quicker, the Commission stated, including that 85% of Europeans consider that the EU ought to cut back its dependency on Russian fuel and oil as quickly as potential to help Ukraine. The measures within the REPowerEU Plan can reply to this ambition, by way of vitality financial savings, diversification of vitality provides, and accelerated roll-out of renewable vitality to exchange fossil fuels in properties, business and energy technology, the EU Commission stated in a press launch.

The inexperienced transformation will strengthen financial progress, safety, and local weather motion for Europe and our companions, the Commission stated, including that the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is on the coronary heart of the REPowerEU Plan, supporting coordinated planning and financing of cross-border and nationwide infrastructure in addition to vitality tasks and reforms. The Commission proposed to make focused amendments to the RRF Regulation to combine devoted REPowerEU chapters in Member States’ present restoration and resilience plans (RRPs), along with the massive variety of related reforms and investments that are already within the RRPs. The country-specific suggestions within the 2022 European Semester cycle will feed into this course of.

Energy financial savings are the quickest and least expensive option to handle the present vitality disaster and cut back payments, the Commission stated, proposing to boost long-term vitality effectivity measures, together with a rise from 9% to 13% of the binding Energy Efficiency Target beneath the Fit for 55 bundle of European Green Deal laws. “Saving energy now will help us to prepare for the potential challenges of next winter,” the Commission stated.

The EU Save Energy Communication printed on May 18 particulars short-term behavioural modifications which may reduce fuel and oil demand by 5% and inspiring Member States to start out particular communication campaigns concentrating on households and business. Member States are additionally inspired to make use of fiscal measures to encourage vitality financial savings, corresponding to lowered VAT charges on vitality environment friendly heating programs, constructing insulation and home equipment and merchandise. The Commission additionally set out contingency measures in case of extreme provide disruption, and can challenge steerage on prioritisation standards for patrons and facilitate a coordinated EU demand discount plan.

Moreover, the EU has been working with worldwide companions to diversify provides for a number of months and has secured document ranges of liquified pure fuel (LNG) imports and better pipeline fuel deliveries. The newly created EU Energy Platform, supported by regional job forces, will allow voluntary frequent purchases of fuel, LNG and hydrogen by pooling demand, optimising infrastructure use and coordinating outreach to suppliers, the Commission stated. “As a next step, and replicating the ambition of the common vaccine purchasing programme, the Commission will consider the development of a ‘joint purchasing mechanism’ which will negotiate and contract gas purchases on behalf of participating Member States. The Commission will also consider legislative measures to require diversification of gas supply over time by Member States. The Platform will also enable joint purchasing of renewable hydrogen,” the press launch learn.

The EU External Energy Strategy adopted on May 18 will facilitate vitality diversification and constructing long-term partnerships with suppliers, together with cooperation on hydrogen or different inexperienced applied sciences, the Commission stated. In line with the Global Gateway, the Strategy prioritises the EU’s dedication to the worldwide inexperienced and simply vitality transition, growing vitality financial savings and effectivity to scale back the strain on costs, boosting the event of renewables and hydrogen, and stepping up vitality diplomacy.

In the Mediterranean and North Sea, main hydrogen corridors will likely be developed. “In the face of Russia’s aggression, the EU will support Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries, as well as our most vulnerable partners. With Ukraine we will continue to work together to ensure security of supply and a functioning energy sector, while paving the way for future electricity and renewable hydrogen trade, as well as rebuilding the energy system under the REPowerUkraine initiative,” the Commission stated.

It additionally referred to as for accelerating the rollout of renewables. “A massive scaling-up and speeding-up of renewable energy in power generation, industry, buildings, and transport will accelerate our independence, give a boost to the green transition, and reduce prices over time. The Commission proposed to increase the headline 2030 target for renewables from 40% to 45% under the Fit for 55 package,” the Commission stated.

The EU’s government arm additionally referred to as for lowering fossil gas consumption in business and transport.