Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting on incident at border

Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan maintain a gathering on the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, mentioned the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Trend stories citing Interfax.

“Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan are at a meeting with the governor of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the border representative of Tajikistan. The meeting takes place in the area of Kak-Sai, Batken region,” the Border Service mentioned.

As of 02:00 fireplace ceased within the areas of Kocho-Boyu and Dahma. Shots are periodically heard within the space of Golovnay and Tort-Kocho.