Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle reflects unique culture of India- Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle: As India celebrates 73rd Republic Day as we speak, Google India homepage has depicted the totally different components of the parade that happen at Rajpath in New Delhi comprising symbols representing the nation’s tradition. Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle as we speak showcases the totally different parade animals together with an elephant, a horse, a canine, a camel in addition to a purple tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as a part of the enduring camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolors of the nationwide flag to characterize India’s wealthy tradition and heritage.

On this present day in 1950, India’s Constitution got here into impact and therefore the day commemorates India’s transition to an unbiased republic. The day can be celebrated because the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj (full freedom) by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

Republic Day celebrations happen over a three-day interval which contains cultural occasions to honour the resilience, historical past, and numerous social material of the world’s largest democracy. The largest official show of nationwide delight held as we speak is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The parade incorporates a float for Indian states alongside dozens of bands, people dancers, and the Defence forces.

This yr, the parade might be held below the shadow of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. With the rise in Omicron circumstances throughout the nation, this yr just a few persons are allowed to attend the parade bodily. However, although just a few individuals can witness the Republic Day parade because it occurs alongside Rajpath, others may also be part of it just about. The Ministry of Defence has launched a brand new portal http://www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in the place the parade might be reside streamed. It may also be reside telecast on Doordarshan in addition to PIB’s YouTube channel.

The parade ceremony begins with a go to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial the place he leads the nation to pay tribute to the fallen troopers. After that, President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the Tricolour on the Red Fort, adopted by the nationwide anthem and a 21-gun salute.