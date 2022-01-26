Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen heroes at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial (NWM) on Wednesday morning, formally commencing the 73rd Republic Day occasions. At NWM, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

PM Modi noticed two-minute silence in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts in defending the nation and in addition signed the guests’ ebook on the memorial.

PM Modi was joined by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes on the solemn ceremony.

The Prime Minister then reached Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the National Flag adopted by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Kovind taking the salute.

Jammu and Kashmir Police ASI Babu Ram was conferred Ashok Chakra posthumously for “displaying valour & exemplary raw courage” throughout an anti-terror operation in Srinagar during which he killed three terrorists in August 2020.

His spouse Rina Rani and son Manik obtain the award from President Kovind earlier than the parade started.

This yr’s parade is showcasing India’s navy would possibly and cultural range and plenty of distinctive initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the seventy fifth yr of Independence as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A complete of 21 tableaux – 12 of varied states and Union Territories – 9 of ministries are being showcased on the Republic Day parade this yr.

Last week, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame on the NWM. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian troopers who had been killed in motion within the 1971 Indo-Pak warfare, which India gained, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, the place names of 26,466 troopers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.