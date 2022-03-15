Republican Group Burns Trump Supporters In Mock PSA To Air On Fox News

A Republican group is operating an advert on Fox News that calls out members of the GOP who acknowledge the hazard of Donald Trump however plan to vote for him if he’s the social gathering’s nominee in 2024.

The spot from the Republican Accountability Project is supposed to resemble the old ASPCA ads that includes singer Sarah McLachlan. Except as a substitute of a plea to assist animals escape abusive environments, this one’s a mock PSA for Republicans affected by “Partisan Derangement Syndrome” who’re “too far gone” to be saved:

The advert is about to run nationally on “Fox & Friends” subsequent week ― reportedly one in every of Trump’s favourite exhibits.

“This ad shows the ridiculous lengths these Republicans will go to try to remain in Trump’s good graces,” Sarah Longwell, the group’s govt director, mentioned in a information launch. “They know Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and actions on January 6 were wrong, but they lack the courage to take a stand and say they won’t support him.”

The Republican Accountability Project, a bunch of “never Trump” conservatives, has been calling out members of the GOP who enabled the previous president, particularly throughout and after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by his supporters. The group has taken out advertisements towards House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and others, and has vowed to assist candidates who problem Trump’s enablers within the primaries.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.