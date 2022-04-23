Republican Party is ‘the MAGA party now,’ Biden says after McCarthy audio’s release

US President Joe Biden took an unusually harsh swipe at his Republican opponents throughout Earth Day remarks on Friday, calling their celebration the “MAGA party,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“This ain’t your father’s Republican Party,” Biden stated throughout remarks in Seattle, as he described the issue in getting Republican help for his local weather change and different objectives in Congress.

“All you got to do is look at what’s being played this morning, about the tape that was released,” Biden stated, with out going into specifics.

The Democratic president was referring to an audiotape made public this week that confirmed Kevin McCarthy, the highest Republican within the US House of Representatives, saying that Republican then-President Donald Trump ought to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

McCarthy publicly zigzagged on Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 riot, saying the previous president bore some accountability for the violence — then visiting him at his Mar-a-Lago resort residence in Florida.

“All kidding aside, this is a MAGA party now,” Biden added. “These guys are a different breed of cat.”

Republicans who “know better are afraid to act because they know they will be primaried,” Biden stated, referring to primaries, or celebration nominating contests.

Republican officers who criticize Trump doubtlessly threat drawing his ire or that of his supporters, and dropping their positions in a major to a challenger.

