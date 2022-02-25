Republicans are condemning Putin for the invasion of Ukraine — and criticizing Biden

toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans have largely condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin within the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, and lots of have additionally criticized President Biden’s responding sanctions as inadequate.

However, the Republican Party has not reached full consensus on the Kremlin’s actions, with former President Donald Trump remaining an outlier within the occasion he ostensibly leads.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., attacked Biden on Thursday, telling reporters that the lethal U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan final yr had been “an invitation to the autocrats of the world that maybe this was a good time to make a move,” as WFPL’s Ryan Van Velzer reported.

An array of Republicans, including McConnell, also criticized the sanctions Biden has introduced in response to Russia’s aggression as too little, too late.

There had been bipartisan power in Congress for a bundle billed because the “mother of all sanctions.” While talks over that invoice fell apart six days in the past, that energy remains.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who had been one lawmaker main the push for extra sanctions, on Thursday reiterated his help for additional motion.

“As we seek to impose maximum costs on Putin, there is more that we can and should do,” he mentioned in a statement.

GOP focuses on different matters at CPAC

Meanwhile, on the primary day of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, Republican politicians had been muted of their response to Russia and Ukraine.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, thought-about a powerful potential challenger to Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, did not point out Ukraine or Russia in his speech on Thursday, selecting to concentrate on main Republican tradition struggle points like COVID-19 coverage and educating about race in public faculties.

toggle caption Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who has occasions deliberate in early presidential main and caucus states New Hampshire and Iowa, additionally solely briefly touched on Ukraine and Russia in her remarks.

Meanwhile, Trump’s responses to Russian aggression to date have been equally essential of Biden — but additionally pleasant to Putin. On a conservative radio present on Tuesday, he praised the Russian chief’s actions in recognizing the independence of separatist-controlled areas as “savvy” and “genius.” And footage from a Wednesday fundraiser in Florida confirmed Trump calling Putin “smart” for shifting in on Ukraine “for $2 worth of sanctions.”

Trump was pleasant to Putin all through his presidency. At one infamous 2018 information convention with Putin, Trump known as the Russian chief’s denials of 2016 election interference “strong and powerful.”

Danielle Pletka, distinguished senior fellow in international and protection coverage research on the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, agreed that earlier and extra forceful sanctions from Biden would have been extra helpful in deterring Putin.

She additionally famous that international coverage ideologies do not all the time break down neatly alongside occasion strains — neither main occasion, she identified, is made up completely of both isolationists or interventionists.

When it involves Trump, nevertheless, he occupies a separate ideology, ruled largely by self-interest.

“I haven’t parsed his somewhat-confusing statements, both condemning and at the same time admiring and at the same time deploring what has happened,” Pletka mentioned. “But, no surprise, Trump sees this through the prism of his own ego and his own power, much less through the prism of a geopolitical strategy or even American strength and security.”

Trump is about to talk at CPAC on Saturday evening in a speech certain to be intently watched for any feedback on the scenario in Ukraine.