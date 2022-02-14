Republicans call on Biden to end COVID’s public health emergency designation

toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans in Congress have requested President Biden to finish the designation of COVID-19 as a public well being emergency (PHE), citing the accessibility of vaccines and efficient therapies in addition to the harms of long-term isolation on public well being.

Their request for the president to undo the designation comes as calls develop — including from former Biden advisers — for the federal authorities to chart a course for the subsequent stage of the pandemic. Coronavirus instances and hospitalizations have plunged after the dramatic omicron-driven surge, and deaths have begun falling as effectively, although the seven-day common was nonetheless 2,300 deaths per day, as of Thursday.

“We’re moving toward a time when COVID won’t disrupt our daily lives, a time when COVID won’t be a constant crisis but rather will be something we can protect against and treat,” Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID response coordinator, mentioned in a briefing on Wednesday.

Last week, quite a lot of Democratic-led states announced the tip of indoor masks mandates.

“Today we call on your administration to do what so many states and other countries already have: accept that COVID-19 is endemic, recognize that current heavy-handed government interventions are doing more harm than good, and immediately begin the process by which we unwind the PHE so our country can get back to normal,” the GOP members of Congress wrote in a letter dated Thursday.

More than 70 House Republicans — led by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Brett Guthrie and Morgan Griffith — signed the letter addressed to Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

They requested that Biden submit a plan to Congress by no later than March 15.

Becerra last renewed the PHE designation a month in the past. The letter famous it is set to run out on April 15.

Republicans hit Biden

The GOP letter blamed the “Chinese Communist Party” for having “covered up the beginnings of a pandemic,” and heaped reward on former President Donald Trump for implementing Operation Warp Speed, his administration’s effort to fast-track the creation of vaccines. Trump has touted the vaccines however has additionally downplayed the pandemic’s severity and advocated unproven and dangerous therapies.

The letter pointed to the toll extended isolation can have on psychological well being in addition to considerations over schoolkids’ studying loss on account of digital courses.

“Although the PHE was certainly necessary at the outset of the pandemic, it was always meant to be temporary. Our country is now in a much different situation than we were when the PHE was originally enacted,” the letter mentioned.

The Republicans name on Biden to do extra than simply revoke the PHE declaration:

“We call on you to take swift action to lift all vaccine mandates, which have not stopped the spread of COVID-19, but have alienated many Americans and have caused staff shortages at hospitals and other health care facilities; lift all mask mandates and the federal guidance that forces children to wear masks in schools and day care facilities (these are based on faulty data and are used in many Democratic-led jurisdictions to justify such mandates); and insist that schools fully open so children can learn in person. Americans, especially children, are in crisis. Instead of keeping us in a permanent state of emergency, it is time for this administration [to] put people first and stop clinging to powers you currently enjoy under the PHE.”

Many well being care staff have needed to miss work due to an infection and instances of the coronavirus have delayed every little thing from coronary heart surgical procedures to most cancers therapies. Biden had additionally called for colleges to reopen totally for in-person courses.