Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger slam GOP and Trump over Ukraine crisis

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out his fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden’s response to Russia invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius “aids our enemies.”

Driving the information: House Republicans tweeted a screenshot of Biden strolling away with the remark: “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.”

What he is saying: Kinzinger retweeted the publish with the remark: “As still ‘technically’ a member of house Republicans, let me, with all my might, condemn this damn awful tweet during this crisis. You can criticize policy but this is insane and feeds into Putins narrative. But hey, retweets amirite?”

Flashback: The Republican National Committee censured Kinzinger and Cheney earlier this month for serving on the House choose committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Editor’s notice: This article has been up to date with remark from Cheney.

