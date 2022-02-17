Republicans pitch return to ‘normalcy’ in efforts to roll back COVID precautions

Republican lawmakers, capitalizing on the rising nationwide pushback on COVID-19 precautions, are amping up their efforts to implement a return to “normalcy,” proposing a flurry of legislative exercise aimed toward rolling again a number of Biden administration precautions.

The Biden administration’s pandemic exit technique has been examined in latest weeks as Democratic governors in multiple states preempted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and rolled again masking necessities. While the CDC stated Wednesday it could deliver updated guidance “soon,” Republicans are stepping on the gasoline and hoping to display that their social gathering is delivering “normalcy” by rolling again restrictions main as much as midterms the GOP says will function a referendum on President Joe Biden’s dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans are more and more turning their consideration towards slashing government-mandated pandemic precautions. GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has been on the forefront of the cost, giving a number of speeches this month declaring the pandemic “endemic” and noting that many Americans are wanting to return to their lives unencumbered by pandemic-related restrictions.

“American families deserve normalcy,” McConnell stated throughout remarks on the Senate ground Monday. “They deserve it now.”

Because of the best way these GOP legislative challenges are being introduced, a number of are assured a vote on the Senate ground.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., filed a problem to current vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration utilizing a procedural device referred to as the Congressional Review Act, which permits Congress to overturn guidelines created by federal companies and solely requires 51 votes to move the Senate. Challenges to federal guidelines made with this device should be delivered to a vote.

Marshall’s effort would repeal Biden’s vaccine mandate for well being care employees, a lot of whom are required to be vaccinated below present guidelines for Medicare and Medicaid employees.

It will not be first time that Republicans have used this device to drive a vote on vaccine mandates onto the ground. In December, the Senate voted 52-48 to repeal Biden’s vaccine mandate on personal companies house owners with over 100 workers, after Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., led a separate Congressional Review Act effort.

The Supreme Court in the end overturned that vaccine mandate. And although the Senate-backed invoice was by no means introduced up for a vote within the House, the Senate vote demonstrated some bipartisan want to curb federal pandemic restrictions. Two Democrats joined with Republicans to move that vaccine mandate repeal, and it is doable Marshall’s effort, or a separate pandemic restriction problem spearheaded by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Boozman, R-Ark., utilizing the identical procedural device, might take pleasure in related across-the-aisle help.

Thune and Boozman are difficult a rule from the Department of Health and Human Services that requires younger youngsters in Head Start applications, that are funded by the federal authorities, to all the time put on masks, even throughout outside play.

“Not only is this decision to police schoolyard activities yet another affront to parents’ rights by the Biden administration, even worse is nothing about this nationwide policy is based on science or common sense,” Thune said in a statement.

This challenge comes just days after Pfizer announced that the Food and Drug Administration postponed its review of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 and under. While COVID-19 has not had as severe an impact on young children as adults, the latest omicron surge hit children harder than previous variants largely because of their unvaccinated status. The CDC still recommends indoor masking for unvaccinated people, including children over 2.

Still, the effort has support from McConnell and a large swath of the Republican conference.

“Parents and children want a swift finish to pandemic disruptions that ignore the extremely low danger to youngsters,” McConnell said Wednesday.

GOP-led pushback on pandemic restrictions will likely consume Senate floor time as early as Thursday.

Several Republican lawmakers are demanding votes on amendments to a government funding bill that must pass by Friday to prevent a government shutdown. Two of the amendments they’re insisting on are aimed at rolling back pandemic precautions.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s amendment, which seeks to pull federal funding for schools if mask mandates remain in place for children, is expected to be one of the amendments voted on.

“It ought to be a choice of the parents whether a child should be vaccinated, and it shouldn’t be a government bureaucrat forcing kids to be vaccinated,” Cruz told ABC News Wednesday.

A Lee amendment that bans federal funds from being used to implement any remaining federal mask mandates is also expected to receive a vote.

Separately, Republicans are pushing to end the national state of emergency declaration on COVID-19, led by a resolution introduced by Marshall.

The administration renewed the state of emergency declaration for the eighth time late last month. Doing so allows federal funding for pandemic relief to continue.

But Marshall, echoing the sentiments of many of his GOP colleagues, said an end to the declaration could help the nation transition to a world where COVID-19 is a reality of life.

“It’s clear we’d like a brand new strategy to COVID as we study to stay with it,” Marshall said in a statement. “That new strategy begins with placing an finish to the COVID nationwide state of emergency.”