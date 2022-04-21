Rescue and release video of narrow-headed softshell turtle wins hearts

The movies which seize folks rescuing, treating, and finally releasing wild animals usually depart folks with a heat feeling of their hearts. Just like this video that IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted on Twitter. The video showcases how forest officers helped a narrow-headed softshell turtle.

“This massive Narrow Headed Softshell turtle was timely rescued. Endangered & a massive female. After treatment released successfully by our team in deep water,” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The video, which is a montage of smaller clips and a number of other pictures, reveals all the pieces from the rescue of the turtle to it being launched into the wild.

Take a take a look at the video which will depart you cheerful:

This huge Narrow Headed Shoftshell turtle was well timed rescued. Endangered & an enormous feminine. After therapy launched efficiently by our group in deep water. pic.twitter.com/VM16EdnV9G — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 20, 2022

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 24,000 views and has additionally gathered practically 1,800 likes. The submit has additionally prompted folks to submit varied reactions.

“You are all doing a great job and it matters for these innocent creatures and their future survival,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Thank you team…” posted one other. “Your service to conservation is great and commendable,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?