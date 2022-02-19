Rescue efforts for 12 missing in Greece ferry fire on Ioanian Sea continue

Rescuers picked up the seek for 12 lacking individuals on the break of daybreak Saturday after an Italian-flagged ferry caught hearth on the Ionian Sea yesterday.

Overnight, patrol ships combed the world off Corfu island hoping to find survivors, the Greek coastguard advised AFP.

Rescuers introduced 278 passengers to Corfu after the blaze on the Euroferry Olympia broke out en route from Greece to Italy.

Officials have stated the reason for the hearth stays unknown.

According to the coastguard, the entire still-missing persons are truck drivers, 9 from Bulgaria and three from Greece.

Truckers who have been rescued from the vessel advised Greece’s public broadcaster on Saturday that some drivers most popular to sleep of their automobiles as a result of the ship cabins have been overcrowded.

Grimaldi Lines, the proprietor of the vessel, stated late final night time the hearth “is currently under control” however Greek Coast-Guard Saturday morning did not verify.

According to the corporate, the ferry was formally carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew, in addition to 153 vehicles and trailers and 32 passenger automobiles.

But elevating concern for what number of potential unofficial passengers might nonetheless be lacking, the coastgaurd stated two of the rescued individuals weren’t included on the manifest.

Both have been Afghans, the coastguard advised AFP.

The Bulgarian international ministry stated 127 of its nationals have been on the passenger checklist, together with 37 truck drivers.

Another 24 have been from Turkey, the nation’s NTV station stated, whereas broadcaster ERT stated there have been 21 Greeks onboard.

Among the rescued, 10 have been taken to hospital with respiratory difficulties and minor accidents, ERT stated.

A specialised Greek rescue crew that boarded the burning vessel ceased its efforts Friday night due to the excessive warmth on the ship, the dense smoke and the darkness, in line with Athens News Agency.

The 27-year-old ship’s newest security test was at Igoumenitsa on February 16, the corporate stated.

There is heavy maritime site visitors between the western Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras and the Italian ports of Brindisi and Ancona.

The final shipboard hearth within the Adriatic occurred in December 2014 on the Italian ferry Norman Atlantic. Thirteen individuals died in that blaze.

