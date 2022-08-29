Rescue operation launched after fire breaks out on ferry near Sweden

A big rescue operation was launched off the coast of Sweden after a automotive ferry with 300 individuals on board caught hearth.

The hearth was swiftly introduced underneath management and there aren’t any experiences of any accidents.

Maritime authorities say that three helicopters and 7 ships had been dispatched to the scene. The ferry will now be towed to port, they added.

Swedish media report that the fireplace broke out on board the Stena Scandica ship on Monday afternoon, whereas it was crusing north of the island of Gotland.

The Swedish ferry firm mentioned 241 passengers and 58 crew members have been onboard the vessel, which was travelling from Nynashamn in Sweden to Ventspils in Latvia.

The hearth seems to have unfold from a refrigerated truck on the automotive deck, authorities say.

Euronews has contacted the ferry firm Stena Line for an extra assertion on the incident.