Rescued dog afraid of water finally manages to cross a stream. Watch

A healthful canine video has created a buzz on-line. The clip reveals how a rescued canine overcame his concern of water and crossed a stream. Originally shared on the Instagram web page devoted to the canine named Myko, the video captured folks’s consideration after being posted on one other Insta web page.

The video opens to indicate a canine standing in entrance of a stream however not approaching it. A textual content insert showing on the video explains why. “Watching my rescue pup shake and cower because he got MANY fears and water is one of them…”. The video then reveals one other shot of the canine lastly crossing the small waterbody. Another textual content inset explains that it grew to become attainable after the pooch’s human labored with him for months to assist him overcome his fears.

“What a huge milestone @mykomushroom. Shoutout to all the anxious rescue pups out there who overcome their biggest fears,” the Instagram web page wrote whereas re-sharing the video.

Take a take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video has been posted about eight hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 31,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The publish has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback. Many shared how they’re actually happy with the canine.

The video additionally obtained a reply from the Insta web page the place the video was initially posted. “WOW. We are HONORED! Thank you for sharing our sweet boy and his incredible journey to overcome his fears,” they wrote.

“Whenever my scaredy rescue boy does something new and finds another piece of joy it makes my heart feel like it’s going to burst,” posted an Instagram person. “I am crying, this is so inspiring and great hard work, time, and dedication. I love this so much,” expressed one other. “Patience and positive associations can make a world of difference,” shared a 3rd. “Aww this is very touching. I’m so happy that beautiful baby has a good home now!” commented a fourth. “Love and persistence can overcome just about anything,” wrote a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?