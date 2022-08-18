Rescued elephant calf reunites with its herd. Watch heartwarming video

The videos of forest officers rescuing animals caught in sticky conditions are at all times great to see. There are additionally many individuals working within the forest departments who take the time to put up such clips on Twitter. Just like this video by Parveen Kaswan. The video exhibits a rescued elephant calf reuniting with its herd.

“This is what satisfaction looks like. From finding a calf at morning 8 AM to making it survive. Then by evening taking it 5 kms to see getting back in the herd,” Kaswan wrote. He additionally shared extra details about the incident in a number of comply with up tweets.

“The small calf was found in agriculture field in morning yesterday. Somehow separated from herd. Was rescued from crowd & taken to jungle. Give food & medical checkup was done. In meantime hunt for the herd was started. He was washed & sanitised with dung & dirt,” he tweeted. “Taken 5 kms to the location where herd was present. To satisfaction of all herd came and took the calf in family and just vanished. By evening all went well. Family will be tracked for next few days,” he additionally added.

Take a have a look at the posts:

This is what satisfaction appears to be like like. From discovering a calf at morning 8 AM to creating it survive. Then by night taking it 5 kms to see getting again within the herd. Team ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZRiCuxsTMO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 18, 2022

The video was shared earlier right now and since being posted, it has accrued greater than 14,000 views – and counting. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback. “Sir, how do you identify that this calf belongs to that particular herd?” requested a Twitter person. “Nearest herd in the area. Circumstantial evidences. Movement and direction of herd,” replied the IFS officer. “This is fantastic work. Kudos to your team and you. You guys make our country so proud,” expressed one other. “A beautiful story. All’s well that ends well,” commented a 3rd. “Kudos to the team,” wrote a fourth.