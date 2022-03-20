Rescued kitten takes a bath. Watch its cute antics as its paws get squeaky clean

Giving your pet a shower for the primary time is usually a tough process for a lot of. Especially if these pet kittens and puppies are adopted at a younger age, their first tub could be one of many cutest moments that one can ever have with them. So if you’re questioning what a shower time routine might seem like for a kitten when it’s taking one for the primary time, then Tangerine the kitten is right here to indicate you.

This video has been posted by an Instagram web page based mostly in Brooklyn, named Heidi Wrangles Cats. Through this web page, one can foster, undertake or donate in direction of the caretaking of kittens and cats. This video opens to indicate the lovable tub time routine for a tiny little kitten named Tangerine. Through textual content inserts the video, one will get to know that this kitten, together with its siblings, was discovered with soiled paws and shortly taken beneath the care of Heidi.

There is an opportunity that this cute cat video would possibly make you go ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly. The video was reshared by the web page Cats of Instagram with the caption that reads, “It was about time our poopy paw crew got baths! And Tangerine wanted to be the one to model for the camera for it.” The caption with full with a coronary heart emoji.

Watch the lovable cat video proper right here:

This video was posted on Instagram round seven hours in the past and it has to this point garnered virtually 5.2 lakh views. It has additionally gathered many feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease laughing on the textual content inserts within the cat video.

An Instagram person took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “Precious little baby.” So calm throughout tub time,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “You need some rubber ducks.”

What are your ideas on this cat video that’s equal elements cute and humorous?