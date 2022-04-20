Rescued tiger jumps into water and swims away after being released. Watch

The varied movies posted on Twitter involving wild animals are extremely fascinating to look at. Just like this clip posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The video exhibits what a tiger does after being launched into the wild.

“That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans,” he wrote whereas posting the video on Twitter. Though not current, the video has created a buzz amongst netizens.

The video opens to indicate a ship gliding by way of the waters. An individual is seen peeking from the boat whereas holding a digicam. Within moments, a tiger jumps from the boat straight into the water and begins swimming. The massive cat retains on swimming till it reaches the financial institution. It then runs in direction of the forest beside the waterbody and disappears inside it.

Take a have a look at the video which will go away you mesmerised:

Since being shared just a few days in the past, the video has gathered greater than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered almost 5,900 likes. Alongside, the video has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“Reminds me of Life of Pi! Richard Parker never looked back,” wrote a Twitter person. “Swam across in just two minutes. The current in the Sundarbans waters is tremendous. Salute to the strength of this magnificent creature,” posted one other. “Tigers are obviously great Swimmers. Mast video,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?