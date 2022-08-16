Rescuers race to free miners trapped in flooded mine in Mexico





The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when the miners encountered an deserted tunnel with water that flooded the mine, authorities stated.

Rescuers managed to extract 5 individuals from the mine on Wednesday, and are actually working to pump water out of the flooded space, in response to National Coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velazquez, who’s overseeing the rescue operation.

“We have not slept, we are working day and night, uninterrupted,” stated Velazquez on Thursday.

“We are strategically putting pumps in each of these wells to be able to extract the greatest amount of water and have immediate access to the mines and rescue the miners as soon as possible,” she stated.

Early on Thursday morning, six particular forces divers joined the rescue operations, General Agustin Radilla stated. There has been no replace on their findings as of but, nevertheless. “They say the water is rising…I want my husband to come out all right,” stated the spouse of 1 trapped miner, Erika Escobedo, to Reuters She advised the information company that she had spent “all night watching rescue efforts at the site.” Governor Miguel Riquelme, of Coahuila and Zaragoza state, traveled on Thursday to the municipality of Sabinas the place the mine is situated. “Five water extraction pumps totaling 150 horsepower are currently working and other submersible pumps are being installed, which are being sent by companies in the region and thus continue with the rescue efforts,” he wrote on Twitter. Sabinas isn’t any stranger to mining tragedies. In 2006, an explosion in an area mine killed 65 individuals. In 2011, 14 miners have been trapped and confirmed useless following one other mine blast in Sabinas. According an announcement launched by Mexico’s Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare , the mine the place the ten are at present trapped solely started operations in January, and “does not have a history of complaints for any type of anomaly.” In his day by day press briefing on Thursday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated any investigation into the mine would come solely after the rescue operation had concluded. “Those responsible, the permits, the inspections, everything, all of that, we are leaving until after. We already have the basic information,” he stated. “But let’s not talk about that now, let’s look to save the miners.”

Reporting contributed by Daniela Gonzalez-Roman in New York City and Karol Suarez in Mexico City. Previous reporting by Gustavo Valdes and Marlon Sorto.









