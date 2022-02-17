Research paper claiming high Covid deaths fallacious & inaccurate, says Centre

The Centre on Thursday denied studies of the nation’s covid-19 demise counting being a lot increased than the official figures, calling them fallacious and utterly inaccurate.

“The study estimates 32-37 lakh people died from COVID19 by early Nov 2021 in the country, as compared to official figures of Nov 2021 which stood at 4.6 lakh.They are not based on facts and are speculative in nature,” the federal government mentioned in response to the analysis paper printed by French demographer Christophe Guilmoto who claimed that the nation’s covid-19 fatalities might be a lot increased.

Rubbishing the research which took 4 distinct supopulations together with Kerala, Railways staff, MPs and MLAs in addition to faculty lecturers from KArnataka to estimate the nationwide deaths, the Centre mentioned that India has a strong system of reporting deaths together with Covid-19 fatalities that’s compiled repeatedly in any respect ranges of governance.

“This exercise runs the risk of mapping skewed data of outliers together and is bound to give wrong estimations thereby leading to fallacious conclusions. The sheer justification that the study has credence since its findings/estimates are in convergence with another study is baffling, defies logic and highlights the bias with which the article has been written.”

“The reporting of deaths is regularly done in a transparent manner. All deaths are compiled by the Centre after being independently reported by States. Based on globally acceptable categorization, the government has a comprehensive definition to classify COVID deaths which has been shared with the States and the States are following it,” the federal government asserted.

Denying a lapse in India’s civil registration system that might be susceptible to recording deaths, the Centre mentioned it already has a strong and utterly clear system to report covid-19 deaths. “To avoid inconsistency in number of deaths being reported, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines. The date of cases and deaths due to COVID19 are being put in public domain on a daily basis since start of the pandemic.”

