Researchers and designers are bringing poetry to life for the visually impaired in Cali, Colombia – Latin America Reports

This article initially appeared on the Faculty of Engineering (Universidad del Valle) website here and was reproduced with permission. It is authored by Andrew James (NCC/Univalle).

A e-book of recordings of poetry set to music, appropriate for the blind and others with visible disabilities, is the newest challenge of a analysis group led by the Faculty of Engineering of the Universidad del Valle (Univalle).

Professor Paola Johanna Rodríguez Carrillo, chief of the Camaleón analysis group on the Computer and Systems Engineering School (EISC), defined that the e-book represents one other massive step ahead within the group’s journey in human-computer interplay, particularly with communities with disabilities.

“Poetry audio collections are few and far between compared to audiobooks, and there is also something lost when poetry is read by an artificial voice,” Professor Rodríguez mentioned.

A prototype of the e-book of poetry for the blind. Credit: Professor Javier Reyes

A Book Of Poetry For The Blind

Professor Javier Mauricio Reyes, a designer with a doctorate in computational science and a researcher from the Camaleón group, mentioned that in his doctorate he did work with tangible consumer interfaces (TUI): objects or items you’ll be able to contact and/or decide up, which even have computational capability.

“We made some prototypes where we involved a visually impaired person who was with us in this process, even in the testing of the prototypes… This is where our interest in this area was born,” Professor Reyes mentioned.

According to the 2018 Colombian census, there are nearly two million individuals in Colombia with some visible incapacity, greater than 4% of the inhabitants.

The professor mentioned that in the meanwhile the group is growing a multi-use e-book, with braille and illustrations, accompanied by a cell software with phrases learn aloud and music, in addition to a video. Microchips contained in the e-book work together with the app to coordinate every web page.

“The theme of working with poetry is… to interest the visually impaired in the artistic expression of poetry,” the professor mentioned, including that the concept was to mix the 2 methods of experiencing poetry: studying Braille on the similar time listening to phrases and music.

Professor Rodríguez defined that the challenge centered on fifth and sixth grade college students, between 10 and 14 years previous — significantly these with visible disabilities.

“They know how to use a cell phone, they already know how to read braille,” Professor Rodríguez mentioned.

“We chose to work with poetry because it is not often that you find it in audio form,” she mentioned, including that they’re working with a music scholar for the musical composition.

“Transmitting information with music can be very powerful, they can understand the emotion behind the words of poetry,” Professor Rodríguez mentioned.

Examples of interactive maps made by engineering college students. Credit: Andrew James/NCC/Univalle.

Step By Step

The Camaleón analysis group was shaped in 2012 and specializes within the interplay between individuals and the digital world.

In her workplace on the School of Systems and Computing, Professor Rodríguez confirmed off completely different scholar initiatives by inserting them, one after the other, throughout her desk: Firstly, brightly coloured maps of Colombia, after which a set of buying and selling playing cards.

“The idea behind the colors of the maps is to produce something that can be of interest to all boys and girls,” defined Professor Rodríguez, including that one goal of those initiatives is for kids with disabilities to really feel extra built-in into their society.

With the maps, completely different factors of historic curiosity have been represented by a sequence of raised bumps: touching every triggers a distinct motion.

“This can activate a video or audio in a mobile application,” defined the Professor.

With the buying and selling card recreation, every one has a picture of a historic determine from the indigenous Calima tradition and in addition Braille printed on them. The playing cards even have an RFID chip that may be learn by a cell gadget.

“We have access to a Braille printer from a university library,” the professor mentioned.

The researchers say that for now they’re specializing in visible impairment, however with the curiosity of working with listening to disabilities, the mobility disabilities after which rising progressively from there.

A buying and selling card with an RFID chip and Braille printing. Credit: Andrew James/NCC/Univalle

Mixing Art and Science

Professor Rodríguez defined that the challenge entails each engineers and designers to provide an academic product.

“Our group has both design faculty from the Faculty of Integrated Arts and engineers from the School of Systems and Computing,” mentioned Professor Rodríguez.

Professor Reyes added that Camaleón initiatives are a chance to open an change of data between engineers on one hand and artists and designers on the opposite.

“Engineering students can understand what the designer does and in the same way the designer can learn what the engineer does,” Professor Reyes mentioned.

Professor Liliana Esther Machuca Villegas, who can be within the Camaleón group and did her doctorate in engineering, mentioned that within the administration of one of these challenge it is very important think about social and human components to have higher cohesion and efficiency of the work staff.

“We are already studying this effect,” mentioned Professor Machuca.

Banner Photo: Professor Paola Johanna Rodríguez Carrillo, director of the Chameleon analysis group of the School of Systems and Computing Engineering (EISC). Credit: Andrew James/NCC/Univalle.