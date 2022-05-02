Researchers find what magpies lose from hitting snooze

Lesku mentioned in addition they carried out much less effectively on reversal studying duties, which measure how rapidly and efficiently animals adapt to the change, and which is likely one of the major analysis exams of avian cognition.

Loading

“Ultimately, sleep-deprived magpies were slower to attempt the reversal learning task, less likely to perform and complete the task, and those that did the test performed worse than better-rested birds,” he mentioned.

“Moreover, our serendipitous recordings of songs hinted that these social birds changed their song timing and output.

“Thus, many aspects of cognition appear to be sleep-dependent in Australian magpies.”