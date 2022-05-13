Residents celebrate as California Coastal Commission rejects plan for Huntington Beach desalination plant

After listening to hours of heated debate, the California Coastal Commission voted towards a controversial plan by the corporate Poseidon Water to construct an enormous desalination plant in Huntington Beach.

Despite worsening drought and repeated calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom to faucet the Pacific Ocean as a supply of ingesting water, commissioners voted unanimously towards the plan Thursday evening. The resolution, which was really helpful by fee workers, might finish the corporate’s plans for the $1.4-billion plant.

In denying Poseidon a allow, the fee demonstrated its independence from the Newsom administration and likewise despatched the message that top prices, vocal opposition and hazards equivalent to sea-level rise can current main hurdles for big desalination vegetation on the California coast.

Debbie Andrews, middle, of Huntington Beach, celebrates with others because the California Coastal Commission rejects a plan for Poseidon Water to construct a desalination plan in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Lydia Ponce, left, of the Mayo & Quechua Society of Native Americans, hugs Andrea Leon-Grossmann, director of local weather motion for the nonprofit group Azul. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of the Huntington Beach Wetlands and the Huntington Beach Energy Center, previously AES Huntington Beach, the proposed web site of the Poseidon desalination plant. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A person holds an indication towards the proposed Poseidon desalination challenge in Huntington Beach whereas listening to audio system on the California Coastal Commission listening to. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Audience members present their assist for for a speaker towards the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach on the California Coastal Commission listening to in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Union employees who assist Poseidon Water desalination challenge maintain indicators of assist as they attend the California Coastal Commission listening to. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)