Residents celebrate as California Coastal Commission rejects plan for Huntington Beach desalination plant
After listening to hours of heated debate, the California Coastal Commission voted towards a controversial plan by the corporate Poseidon Water to construct an enormous desalination plant in Huntington Beach.
Despite worsening drought and repeated calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom to faucet the Pacific Ocean as a supply of ingesting water, commissioners voted unanimously towards the plan Thursday evening. The resolution, which was really helpful by fee workers, might finish the corporate’s plans for the $1.4-billion plant.
In denying Poseidon a allow, the fee demonstrated its independence from the Newsom administration and likewise despatched the message that top prices, vocal opposition and hazards equivalent to sea-level rise can current main hurdles for big desalination vegetation on the California coast.