Residents evacuated following a fire at Cissie Gool House in Cape Town | News24

A fireplace broke out at Cissie Gool House in Cape Town on Thursday night.

The residents had been evacuated, and no fatalities had been reported.

The affected residents are in want of meals, water, mattresses and bedding.

Residents of Cissie Gool House in Woodstock, Cape Town, needed to evacuate the constructing following a fireplace on Thursday night.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service was referred to as to the scene of the fireplace in Victoria Road, Woodstock, at 18:53.

“Crews from Salt River and Roeland Street were dispatched. Upon arrival it was confirmed to be the Woodstock Community Centre. Additional resources were requested,” Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse mentioned.

He added that 5 firefighting home equipment, together with aerial home equipment, and 19 employees members had been on the scene.

The reason for the fireplace is being investigated.

Member of the Western Cape Legislature Brett Herron mentioned Cissie Gool House was certainly one of 5 public land websites, within the custody of the City, launched for reasonably priced housing within the interior metropolis.

He mentioned:

All 5 had been cancelled in January 2019.

He mentioned if the redevelopment challenge on the outdated Woodstock Hospital had not been cancelled, these households would have been residing in protected, dignified, reasonably priced and built-in housing on the identical web site.

There has been a fireplace at Cissie Gool House – so far as we all know nobody has been harm however will want donations of meals, water, mattresses and bedding. Please deliver them on to CGH (77 Mountain Road, Woodstock) or contact Fagmeedah +27 83 749 1070 or Buhle +27 73 435 7580 pic.twitter.com/hjM7OfrBT4 — Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) January 27, 2022

Herron referred to as on the City to launch public land for public good.

“In the meantime, we are relieved that the extent of the fire appears to have been contained sufficiently to limit the damage to a relatively small portion of the residence.”

Herron additionally referred to as on the City to mud off the 2017 Inner City Affordable Housing Prospectus and kick-start the challenge.

Non-profit organisation Reclaim The City mentioned that the affected residents will want donations of meals, water, mattresses and bedding.

Donations may be delivered on to Cissie Gool House (77 Mountain Road, Woodstock), or contact Fagmeedah on 083 749 1070 or Buhle 073 435 7580.

